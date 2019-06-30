THOUSANDS of people took advantage of the summer weather to spend the day at the annual Caldicot Carnival.

The event, held in the shadow of Caldicot Castle, featured live entertainment on the main stage and in the showground, a fun fair, and plenty of food and drink stalls.

And the centrepiece of the afternoon was the parade, which saw seven floats and four walking groups take part.

(The Caldicot carnival procession. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

'Blow your mind' won the best float prize, with their 90s raver theme. Kr8tive Theatre were named as runners up with their Peter Pan themed float.

From the walking groups, Sudbrook Girls FC won the prize for their 'Trolls' theme. Caldicot Town FC were named runners up.

Gemma Evans, from Caldicot, said that it was the first time she had attended the carnival.

"Our daughter was in the parade," she said. "It's been brilliant. The children have really enjoyed themselves.

"It was nice to have her take part in the parade as it's the first time she has done something like that.

"There's a nice community spirit about it."

Caldicot resident Jonathan Harries attends the carnival most years with his family.

He said: "It's been really good. The weather has helped.

"The girls really enjoyed taking part in the carnival parade.

"It's a really good turnout and everyone is having fun."

( Caldicot carnival fun. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Sam Molloy had stumbled across the carnival with her family from Weston-Super-Mare.

She said: "We didn't know it was on. We had come here to look at a car, and we saw the crowds and just followed them here.

"It's lovely. It's the first time that we have looked around the castle, and there is lots going on."

Caldicot RFC were one of the organisations to have a stall at the carnival.

Coach Richard Jones said: "It has been a really good day. We have the stall and the players have put on a skills showcase in the showground.

"The whole point of being here is to recruit more players.

"Rugby as a whole is struggling at the moment with getting people to play.

"We've got about 20 boys in our under 12s group, but we are always looking to recruit more players.

"We train on Tuesdays between 5pm and 7pm at Caldicot Rugby Club."

(The funfair at the 2019 Caldicot Carnival.)

Cllr Dave Evans, Mayor and chairman of the Caldicot Events Committee, said: "It has gone really well. The rain kept off and the carnival parade took off really well.

"The entrants to the parade were well supported.

"There has been a really good turnout, we are hoping to reach about 2,500 people.

"I would like to thank the Caldicot Events Committee and all of our sponsors for making this possible."