BLOGGING is becoming more popular now than ever, with more people using the platform to talk about their day, their fashion inspirations and more.

But one Risca woman is encouraging plus size women, and anyone else who feels inspired, to be comfortable in their own skin and not conform to society’s expectations.

(27-year-old Michaela Gingell, who promotes lifestyle and plus size fashion through blogging)

Michaela Gingell began blogging under the name

when she was in Cardiff University studying fashion promotion.

She found her niche in blogging about plus-size fashion, although there wasn’t much to go on at the time.

“I’ve always been confident and big and thought it was a natural thing to share that confidence and as blogging was a new and exciting platform at the time, I jumped onto it," said Ms Gingell.

(An image of Michaela)

“I had to learn how best to do it and focus, but everything on my blog is authentic and I share personal stories."

Ms Gingell’s blog documents her life and travels, giving tips for style for larger women, and includes some of the best workout gear, favourite plus-size brands and wardrobe staples.

(Michaela all glammed up)

She is using her platform to inspire her followers to embrace themselves as they are.

“I hate it when I see people saying things like ‘I need to lose weight to fit into this dress’, no you don’t, there is no shame in getting the dress in the next size up and if they don’t have your size, there are plenty of options out there," said Ms Gingell.

“Your body and you are capable of doing anything as you are now. You don’t need to shrink to wear or do things.

“If I can help one person live in the now, that’s my job essentially done."

Miss Gingell, who moved to London at the start of 2013 to work as a digital marketing executive, has been doing work for the BBC on their platform BBC Sesh, with interactive social media style posts that relate to younger people, particularly on body positivity.

One of the most successful of these posts was 2018’s ‘Beach Body Ready’, which saw Michaela on a beach in Wales during a typical summer’s day, urging people to love their bodies as they are.

“The Beach Body video was the first I did with the BBC, it was done last year and went down so well, they wanted to share it again this year.

“I was gutted because it was a horrible day weather wise, it was in June, it was cold and windy and rained for most of the day. Thankfully the rain stopped for us to film but then the next day it was absolutely beautiful and sunny!”

“I don’t want to be preachy or force someone to change their belief. I give my opinion and if people agree, that’s great,” she said.

(Michaela at a Pretty Little Thing event)

One of her BBC videos went viral after being picked up by some YouTuber’s in America. It showed Miss Gingell to a wider audience, acknowledging that “people with thinner bodies are put on a pedestal and fat people are body shamed. People should just love themselves how they are and be nice to each other,” she said.

That video gained just under four million YouTube views and she was inundated with messages from well-wishers on social media.

While Miss Gingell’s following is quite small, sitting at just over

and

, it is growing every day.

She said: “I have a loyal following on social media, but it is growing every day. I know and talk regularly to them. In fact, one of the first people I hung out with when I moved to London was someone who read my blog. She’s now one of my closest friends.”

As someone who has always been confident in herself, she gives some tips on how to find your inner confidence.

“The confidence is already within you, I truly believe that,” she said.

(Michaela looking stylish)

“It’s all about trying new things but not jumping in at the deep end. You’re not going to get more confident overnight, but taking small steps is going to help.

“You will have down days where you feel unhappy with yourself, we all do, we’re all human.

“You can start with something small, like introducing colour to your wardrobe, not wearing tights with a skirt one day, leaving your cardigan at home to not be all covered up.

“It is a journey and everyone’s journey is different. People something struggle as they see other people are more confident than them, but if this is you, don’t be too hard on yourself as we are all in the same boat and have taken the steps you’re taking.

“All you need to do is what feels right for you, wear what you feel comfortable in.”