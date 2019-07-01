A CONSULTATION into actions which can be taken to cut the carbon footprint of Wales' transport network has been launched.

The inquiry by the Welsh Assembly's Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee will look at whether emissions targets set by the Welsh Government are ambitious enough.

Chairman Russell George said: “The National Assembly for Wales was the first parliament in the world to declare a climate emergency and, for us to honour this, we need actions from the Welsh Government, not just words. We need to ensure that the targets set are ambitious and live up to the standards we set ourselves.

“We know that transport is a significant source of carbon emissions. As a nation, if we are to meet our reduction targets, we need to be innovative – we need to promote and support the latest green technology.

“I would urge people to respond to our consultation to help us better understand how we can reduce carbon emissions and hold the Welsh Government to account.”

The consultation will end on Friday, August 16. Take part at