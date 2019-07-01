DURING the summer holidays, a wide range of free and exciting play activities will be on offer across Torfaen.

The Torfaen Play Service will offer 35 different play provisions in partnership with Town and Community Councils to ensure that every child’s right to play is supported.

These include Open Access Playschemes, Activities Sessions, Learn, Laugh and Get Active Camps as well as Play and Respite Sessions.

(Play Workers with one of the children on the scheme. Picture: Torfaen Play Service.)

The playschemes will be delivered from various locations across the borough for children and young people aged five to 12 years, with support for those with disabilities up to the age of 18 years.

The playschemes will run from Monday, July 29 until Thursday, August 22.

The sessions provide a platform for children and young people to socialise, make friends, learn new skills as well as participate in new and exciting activities.

There is a strong focus within the playschemes on encouraging children and young people to be physically active.

Free healthy snacks will be provided this year to all children and young people on the schemes.

A mixture of both paid workers and volunteers have been recruited to deliver the schemes throughout the summer holidays.

More than 155 young people aged 16 to 18 years old will volunteer within the playschemes making a positive contribution to their local community, and a total of 19,250 hours of volunteering will be provided at the playschemes this summer alone.

(More than 560 children took part in play sessions over the half term break with Torfaen Play Service. Picture: Torfaen Play Service.)

Inclusive support is also provided for those who require additional help to attend. All 155 spaces for inclusive support have already been allocated to children and young people with disabilities or behaviour support to attend the schemes this summer.

The playschemes will be taking place in: Llantarnam, Fairwater, Coed Eva, Hollybush, Two Locks, Llanyrafon, St Dials, Croesyceiliog, Sebastopol, Tranch, New Inn, Pontypool, Pontnewynydd, Abersychan, Pentwyn, Garndiffaith, Penygarn and St Cadocs, Trevethin, Blaenavon, Henllys, Thornhill and Maendy.

For further information contact the Play team on 01495 742951 or email andrea.sysum@torfaen.gov.uk. Further information is also provided on the council

