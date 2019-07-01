NOMINATIONS for this year’s Health and Care Awards run by the South Wales Argus are already flooding in as people recognise the hard work and commitment of those working in the local health and care sector.

One of the organisations to have been nominated already is Pill Pharmacy in Commercial Road, which is up for the Pharmacy of the Year Award.

The nominator described how the customer service at the pharmacy was “amazing”.

“The help and support is also amazing,” they said.

“They are very helpful to me with my medication.

“It’s always there on time.”

Another organisation which has been deemed worthy of recognition for their contribution to the health and care of the region is Arian Care who have been nominated for the Together We Achieve Award.

The Newport organisation is a small domiciliary care company which provides individuals with a tailor-made package of care and support.

The nominator said: “The care team and management team work in unison to ensure that all individuals are supported in a manner that is reflective of needs and capabilities.

“Care staff are quick to report changes in needs and the management team are quick to respond to this report and work in partnership with fellow professionals to ensure changes are made to the current package.”

The company has also recently become a dementia friendly organisation and ensures that all its staff are “friends of dementia” and undertake additional training around this condition.

“Individuals are supported to stay in their homes for as long as possible and family relationships are maintained as family members no longer stressed,” continued the nominator.

“The company receives a high volume of compliments from individuals and their families thanking the company for all they do and how they go the extra mile.”

If you know of an individual or organisation like Pill Pharmacy or Arian Care, then why not nominate them for a Health and Care Award.

There are also a variety of additional categories to choose from.

