*UPDATE 9.00am*

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police has confirmed the accident and said: "At approximately 7.30am today, Gwent Police were called to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at Tredegar Park roundabout.

"The collision involved a black Vauxhall and a white Vauxhall. No serious injuries have been reported.

"The road has now been reopened."

*UPDATE 8.50am*

The accident on the A48 at M4 J28 (Tredegar Park) has now been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

#M4 : Now clear : Eastbound : J28 Tredegar Park to J23A Magor #TrafficWalesAlert — South Wales (@TrafficWalesS) July 1, 2019

*UPDATE 8.30am*

Traffic is heavier than normal on the M4 westbound from junction 26 (Malpas) to junction 28 (Tredegar Park), due to the crash earlier this morning.

The slip road off the motorway towards the roundabout at junction 28 is very busy, with queuing back onto the motorway.

*UPDATE 8.00pm*

Traffic is now very slow on the M4 eastbound between junctions 29 (A48M) and 28 (Tredegar Park) due in part to the crash on the roundabout at the latter.

*UPDATE 7.50am*

There is heavy traffic with the A48 partially blocked, believed to be due to an accident on the roundabout at M4 J28 (Tredegar Park).

There is reportedly an ambulance in attendance.

Gwent Police have been contacted.

There is queueing traffic on the A467 Forge Road Bassaleg - this stretches back to the Chartist Drive junction in Rogerstone.

There is the usual slow traffic on the M4 eastbound between J28 (Tredegar Park) and J24 (Coldra).

There are two minute delays, which are increasing, on the same stretch of road between J25A (Caerleon) and J24. The average speed if 25mph.

There is slow traffic on High Cross Road with an average travel time of five minutes.

