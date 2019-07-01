A 40-year-old woman - Sian Richards, from Abergavenny - has been reported missing.
She was last seen on Thursday, June 13.
She is approximately five foot six inches tall, has auburn hair but is known to frequently change her hair style. She has blue eyes and could be wearing glasses.
It is believed that she has links to the Newport and Chepstow areas.
READ MORE:
- 'We're all human': Plus-size blogger from Risca is using her platform to spread message about body positivity
- Thousands enjoy the sunshine at Caldicot Carnival
- Summer playschemes on offer across Torfaen
Gwent Police are concerned for her welfare.
If you know where she is, or have seen her recently, please telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 167 of 27/06/19.
You can also direct message the force via its Facebook and Twitter pages.