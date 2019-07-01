FIREFIGHTERS have been called to tackle a fire at two vacant caravans in Somerton.

Crews were called out to the fire near Laburnum Drive just before 9am.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At approximately 8:55am we received reports of a fire involving two vacant caravans near Laburnum Drive, Somerton in Newport.

"Crews from Maindee are currently at the scene working to extinguish the fire."