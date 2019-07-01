FIREFIGHTERS have been called to tackle a fire at two vacant caravans in Somerton.
Crews were called out to the fire near Laburnum Drive just before 9am.
READ MORE:
- Plus-size blogger from Risca is using her platform to spread message about body positivity.
- 'We wouldn't change it for the world': Cwmbran parents celebrate 'miracle' naturally conceived identical triplets' second birthday.
- Road cleared and traffic back to normal following accident on Tredegar Park roundabout.
A South Wales Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At approximately 8:55am we received reports of a fire involving two vacant caravans near Laburnum Drive, Somerton in Newport.
"Crews from Maindee are currently at the scene working to extinguish the fire."