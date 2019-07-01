A NEWPORT woman has walked more than 116,000 steps in a unique charity challenge.

Serena Smith, 27, smashed her 100,000 steps target while participating in Guide Dogs’ ‘Walk Your Socks Off’ campaign, completing 116,860 steps and raising £348 for the charity in the process.

The annual fundraising event encourages people to walk 100,000 steps, which is approximately 45 miles, over the course of a week.

Money raised supports the Guide Dogs charity, which helps blind people across the UK access guide dogs and provides families with education and support services.

Ms Smith, who works at Specsavers Newport, and tracked her movement with a step counter, said: “Our store has organised a number of fundraising events for Guide Dogs in the past, so when I heard about this challenge I felt compelled to participate.

“I’ve never taken on a challenge like this before, and I thought it was a good place to start. It was difficult, but achievable.

“It also gave me a chance to experience some beautiful Welsh walks - from coastal paths in Porthcawl, to Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons.”

(Serena Smith on her trek of Pen y Fan)

Ms Smith took time off work at Specsavers to complete the challenge.

Store manager Clare Baker, said: “Guide Dogs provides those with limited or no vision at all the chance to live their lives as independently as possible, which is why we want to support the charity as much as we can.

“We hope the money raised by Serena’s efforts will go some way to training more dogs, so no one with sight issues is left without help.”

justgiving.com/fundraising/serena-smith-walk-your-socks-off-20196215