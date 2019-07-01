MEMBERS of Newport's Uskmouth Sailing Club gave visitors a chance to take to the water during an open day.

The event, which was held at the club's headquarters in West Nash Road as a means to trying to attract potential new members to the club, saw existing members take attendees out on the water on their boats, giving them the chance to experience sailing and be part of a crew..

Now in its 51st year, the club originally began as a small sailing and social club for workers at the Uskmouth power station.

It became known as Uskmouth Sailing Club in 1968. It is run solely by the members.

(Some of the boats on the river during the open day. Photo: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk )

(Circe out on the water. Photo: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(Admiring the view at the Newport Uskmouth Sailing Club open day. Photo: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)