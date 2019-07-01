TRAFFIC Wales have helped avoid a driver being injured following an M4 crash.

A car broke down on the M4 in South Wales and stopped on the hard shoulder.

Traffic Wales' control room offered the driver safety advice which they followed, leaving the vehicle while waiting for recovery.

During this waiting period, the car was hit by a passing HGV (heavy goods vehicle).

Traffic Wales said: "On this occasion, no one was hurt.

"Always listen to the safety advice provided - it is there for your protection."

Traffic Wales is the Welsh Government's traffic information service.

To report urgent issues, such as road traffic incidents or hazards, you can call them on 0300 123 1213.