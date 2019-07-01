A GOAT caused some bemusement on social media over the weekend as it was found in a street by a resident.

(The goat found in a street)

READ MORE:

The resident posted in Dogs of Torfaen appealing for information to who owned the goat as it was not one of Greenmeadow's, although the community farm did take it in for the night after being contacted by the police.

Thankfully for the goat, the owner was found and both have been reunited.