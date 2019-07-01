A COUPLE tried to swindle the taxpayer out of £25,000 in benefits after failing to declare inheritances of £145,000 and that one of them worked.

Kevin Daniels and Geraldine Daniels, both aged 64, of Durham Road, Newport, escaped immediate jail sentences after a judge imposed suspended custodial terms.

Prosecutor Tom Roberts told Cardiff Crown Court how the husband had falsely claimed income support while his wife worked part-time for retail chain Peacocks.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke heard how the couple also did not declare three legacies they received between them, as they were required to do, totalling £145,000.

People are usually barred from claiming income support if they have savings of more than £16,000.

Mr Roberts told the court there will be no Proceeds of Crime Act application made as the pair had already paid back the money to the taxpayer.

The prosecutor said £12,372 was fraudulently claimed between January 2012 and May 2015 and a further £12,654 between April 2015 and January 2018.

He said that neither defendant had any previous convictions.

Kevin Daniels pleaded guilty to failing to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances relating to his wife’s employment with Peacocks.

He and Geraldine Daniels also admitted making a false declaration.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating for Kevin Daniels, said the defendant and his wife were the sole carers for a disabled son.

He added that his client was suffering with health problems.

Julia Cox, for Geraldine Daniels, said she had only worked a few hours a week for Peacocks and that she would have still been entitled to claim benefits, albeit at a reduced amount.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke told the couple: “It is clear these offences are so serious that they cross the custody threshold.

“Your offending is aggravated by the length of time it was committed.”

But she said that because neither had previous convictions, they were at a low-risk of reoffending and they cared for their son, she could suspend their prison sentences.

The judge jailed them each for 24 weeks, suspended for 18 months, ordered them to carry out a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 180 hours of unpaid work, pay £340 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke said: “The money has been paid in full so there is no loss to the taxpayer.”