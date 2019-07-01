THE sun is shining (usually), school is nearly out, and there’s plenty of fun to be had this summer.

Following thousands of people enjoying Glastonbury festival on the weekend, we’ve got plenty of information on the many festivals taking place in Gwent throughout July.

We’ve tried to include all of them, but if we’ve missed any out please let us know! E-mail leah.powell@newsquest.co.uk

Caerleon Arts Festival

Returning for its 17th year, this popular festival will kick-off on Thursday July 4, bringing together craft, art and performance for 10 days of entertainment.

There’s too much to squeeze into this feature, but here’s a taster of some of the fun in store.

Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing will be performed at Caerleon Amphitheatre on July 5, preceded by a performance by Monmouthshire and Newport Community Choirs.

A celebration of literature, Lit on the Lawn, will return for its eighth year on July 6, with the line-up to include: Phil Carradice, Jane Fraser, Cath Barton, Tristan Hughes, Tyler Keevil, Kate North and Michel Faber.

Various live performances will be hosted in the following days, with The Big Free – a weekend with more than 40 performances taking place on the river banks, The Hanbury, The Bell, plus arts, crafts and exhibitors on the meadow – returning on Saturday July 13.

For more information – and tickets where required – visit www.caerleon-arts.org

Maindee Festival

(Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Dating back to 1997, Maindee Festival returns on Saturday July 6.

Programme details will be announced soon, but the annual parade – including giant figures and musicians -will start at 12.30pm from Riverfront Theatre and head to Maindee Primary School.

For more information e-mail festival@maindee.org

Summer Blues & Rock Festival

Summer Blues & Rock Festival is taking over Cwmbran RFC on Saturday July 6.

From 11.30am to 8pm guests can enjoy Will Killen, The Workshop Band, Albino Frogs, Stompin’ Dave, Marc Davies, Blues Central and Mike Ross, plus a bar and food stalls.

Tickets are £15 £13 for members of Borough Blues Club, or free for under 14s. For more information visit boroughblues.com

Beechwood Park Music in the Park

(Picture: Roger Fuller)

Organised by Beechwood Park Group, in association with Newport City Radio, this day of musical madness will be at Newport's Beechwood Park on Sunday July 7.

Headlined by covers band, Hotdogs, the event will also host Liam Connolly, Stephen the Busker, and Big Ben and Broken Karma, with more to be confirmed.

The event is free but there will be bucket collections to help cover costs.

Party at the Park

(Party at the Park 2018. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Speaking of parks, Party at the Park will once again takeover Tredegar Park on Friday July 12.

The line-up includes Sister Sledge, T’Pau, and Omar with more to be announced, and festivalgoers can unwind in the Rum and Reggae tent and the Motown and Disco dome.

Book tickets at partyattheparknewport.co.uk

Colour Clash

(Colour Clash 2018. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Newport’s 18+ festival, complete with a paint fight, returns to Tredegar Park on Saturday July 13.

The massive line-up includes various artists, including Newport’s own Murkage, and the festival’s headliners include: Pendulum (DJ set), and rappers Hardy Caprio and Lethal Bizzle.

For more details, or to book tickets, visit colour-clash.co.uk

Big Splash

(Big Splash 2018. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

This beloved arts and street theatre festival is taking over Newport’s city centre on Saturday July 20 and Sunday July 21.

The weekend will be choc-a-bloc with free family fun, including live music, dare-devil performances, immersive experiences, flash mobs, laughter, fair rides, art displays, and more.

News will be announced in the run-up to Big Splash, with workshops being hosted by Riverfront Theatre and Citrus Arts, for those hoping to get involved.

The Big Cheese

(The Big Cheese 2018. Picture: Chris Tinsley)

The Big Cheese, sponsored by Ron Skinner and Sons in Tredegar, is returning to Caerphilly Castle from July 26 to July 28.

This year’s free event includes new street food vendors, a live lounge bar area, three large food halls and live cookery demonstration, along with the dedicated cheese market, medieval re-enactments and live music.

The Big Cheese is open from 3pm on July with a fireworks finale at 10pm and the full programme will be from 10am the following Saturday and Sunday.

For more information call 029 2088 0011, e-mail events@caerphilly.gov.uk or visit www.bigcheesecaerphilly.co.uk

Steelhouse

(Picture: Mark Lewis)

This classic rock festival will be at Hafod-Y-Dafal Farm in Ebbw Vale on the last weekend of July.

Saturday July 27 will have Thunder headlining, with support from Temperance Movement; Gun; Crobot; The Wild!; Hollowstar; Wille & The Bandits and Ryders Creed.

Sunday’s line-up features Living Colour; Uriah Heep; Danko Jones; Tax The Heat; Amorettes and Liberty Lies, before Thin Lizzy play their classic album, Black Rose, in its entirety – the first and only time they will do this anywhere in the world.

Other activities include wall climbing, axe throwing and a bouncy castle.

For more information, or to book your tickets, visit steelhousefestival.com