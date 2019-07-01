A FIGHT involving several men broke out in Newport city centre in the early hours of yesterday morning, in High Street, close to bars and nightclubs in the area.

Footage shows a young man being kicked by several people while he is on the ground and struggling to stand up.

Loud shouting can be heard in the background as more people join in the brawl.

(The fight that took place near High Street, Newport)

Gwent Police said: “At approximately 1.30am on Sunday 30th June 2019, Gwent Police were called to a report of disorder on High Street, Newport.

“Officers attended the scene, however those involved had dispersed.”

Newport city centre has seen many incidents of violent attacks, last year,

after an incident in Cambrian Road.

Also last year, a man was jailed for four years after

biting his victim’s ear off in a fight in the same street.