BOXING, live music and plays are among activities which are set to be licensed to take place at Newport’s new International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales).

The £84 million venue being built near the Celtic Manor Resort has lodged a licensing application ahead of its opening, planned for later this summer.

With a capacity of 5,000, the venue will include an auditorium for 1,500 people, split over two levels, and 15 meeting rooms.

Being developed by Welsh Government and Celtic Manor, ICC Wales will be able to host up to 5,000 delegates within a 26,000 square metre footprint, making it the biggest centre of its kind in Wales and south west England.

Permission is now being sought for a range of activities at the centre, which would be accompanied by the sale of alcohol.

These include the performance of plays, films and dance, around the clock, seven days a week.

Indoor sporting events from 7am-2am and boxing and wresting between 9am-12.30am.

Four boxing and wrestling events per year could take place until 4am, with at least one bout televised.

Permission to play live music is also sought, including outdoors under marquees until 3am.

Newport council and Gwent Police have agreed to the conditions set out in the application, but objections remain from some residents.

One resident, of The Coldra, said: “These are not minor changes - this will make our road and peaceful neighbourhood intolerable.”

Another objector raises the concern that residents will have to ‘endure’ loud music into the early hours of the morning.

Concerns over additional traffic being created by the centre have also been raised.

Under the application, alcohol will be sold for non-corporate events until 2am, unless with permission from the police or council for longer.

Off-sales will take place between 7am and 2.30am unless the supply is made to a guest at the Celtic Manor Hotel or if it is for a corporate event booking.

CCTV will be installed throughout the centre and anybody believed to be under 21 will be asked to provide ID for alcohol.

The centre will be required to advertise events involving fireworks on a community website.

A taxi rank will be provided for any concerts or boxing events attracting more than 2,500 people.

Newport council’s licensing sub-committee will consider the application at a meeting next Tuesday, July 9.