A WOMAN is to go on trial accused of stabbing her boyfriend in an alleged attack.

Anna Hopla, aged 24, of Bwlch Y Garn Road, Newtown, Ebbw Vale, pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent and unlawful wounding.

She is also accused of assault by beating on the same complainant on an earlier occasion.

The alleged offences happened in the town between February and March this year.

Hopla appeared before Judge Niclas Parry at Cardiff Crown Court where the defendant was represented by Jeffrey Jones.

The prosecutor was Alison O’Shea.

The case was adjourned and a trial date set for September 2.

Hopla was remanded in custody.