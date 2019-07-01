THOUSANDS of people turned out to enjoy a summer celebration of Blaenavon's World Heritage Day.
The annual event sees the community come together to celebrate its history and landmarks, including 19 years as a World Heritage site.
The highlight of the day was a parade, which saw Blaenavon Town Band join hundreds of children and adults marching through the town in costumes and with props.
READ MORE:
- Newport woman steps up to raise money for Guide Dogs
- 'We're all human': Plus-size blogger from Risca is using her platform to spread positivity about body image
- The Newport woman who helped save the English Church in Nazi-run Hamburg during the Second World War
There was plenty to do with craft stalls, shops and musical performances.
Lyn Keen and Full Dark No Stars were among the live music acts on the day.