A MAN is to go on trial accused of committing an aggravated burglary while armed with a screwdriver.

Christopher Bonnar pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence in Tredegar on June 23, 2017.

The 23-year-old, of Cumberland Road, Greenock, Inverclyde, Scotland, denied the charge at a hearing before Cardiff Crown Court.

Bonnar was represented by his barrister Gareth Morley and the prosecution by Alison O’Shea.

Judge Niclas Parry adjourned the case to a date to be fixed and granted the defendant conditional bail.