AROUND £1,000 raised at a music festival to help support a three-year-old cancer patient and his family, has been stolen.

The money, raised at Abergavenny music festival Mowerfest, was intended to help support the family of Jacob Jones, of Ebbw Vale, as the three-year-old goes through tough treatment for neuroblastoma, and to stop it from returning.

But memories of an enjoyable event - held last Friday and Saturday - have been ruined by a thief who stole at least £1,000 worth of takings.

Festival organisers have reported the incident to the police, and took to Facebook to share the shocking news and their disgust at the thief, and to plead for anyone with information to contact them.

The Jacob’s Fight Facebook page, where thousands of people have been following Jacob’s journey since his diagnosis in December 2017, also shared their fury and appealed for information:

"Well after Andrew Merrett, Bryan Somers and Siany’s hard work at the Mowerfest over the last two days for Jacob, some scumbag stole the takings from Andrew... also tried taking the generator, a big stocky bloke..."

Although Jacob is thankfully cancer-free after receiving the all clear through specialist scans at the end of last week, he is currently undergoing several rounds of treatment known as DFMO (difluoromethylornithine) to reduce the risk of the neuroblastoma returning.

The money raised through fundraising and generous donations is being used to fly Jacob and his family out to America for each of the rounds of DFMO.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman confirmed that the force had been contacted by the festival organisers, and that inquiries are ongoing.

“At approximately 12.30am on Sunday June 30, Gwent Police were called to a report of a theft from an event taking place on Raglan Terrace, Abergavenny," she said.

“The theft is believed to have taken place between 11.30pm on Saturday June 29 and 12.30am on Sunday June 30, when a tin containing approximately £1,000 was taken from a bag by an unknown person. Inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 19 of 30/6/2019. Alternatively, send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or visit