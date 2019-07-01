“It’s beyond what she would’ve put on her bucket list.

A TEENAGER diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour fulfilled a ‘bucket list’ dream when the Gavin and Stacey cast surprised her with a video message.

Seventeen-year-old Izzy Withers, of Risca, in Newport, had her spirits lifted when the surprise message was played to her at the Sully-based Ty Hafan children’s hospice of Wales.

And staff and families were doubly thrilled when co-writer and star of the award-winning Barry-focused sitcom retweeted her reaction on Thursday, June 27.

Tŷ Hafan provides holistic palliative care for children with life-limiting conditions and their families from throughout Wales.

Izzy was diagnosed with an inoperable diffused midline glial brain tumour in September 2018 when she was 16 years old.

After enduring radiotherapy, countless scans, biopsies and a permanent brain shunt implant, Izzy is now in end of life care at Tŷ Hafan.

James Cordon tweeted: “So happy you liked the video @izzywiths x we’re all thinking about you x.”

Izzy’s mum, Tracey Withers, said: “Izzy is absolutely ecstatic about the video — she didn’t stop smiling for the whole day.

“She just couldn’t believe that James Cordon knew her name!

"It’s moments like these that make such a difference and lift her spirits.

“She’s a huge fan Gavin and Stacey fan and adores James Cordon, so this was such a special treat.

“She was diagnosed in September 2018 after suffering with severe migraines, and after countless scans and after doctors initially thinking it might have been meningitis, we discovered it was a diffused midline glial brain tumour.

“But despite the tough journey after the diagnosis, we haven’t let it stop Izzy doing what she wants to do.

“We created a Go Fund Me page with Izzy’s dream bucket list, and the support on this has been incredible.

“Izzy met Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of her heroes, went to the red-carpet premier of Mary Poppins and even had a trip to California.

Despite being at Tŷ Hafan now, she’s still remaining positive and is doing as much as she can for as long as she can.

She added: “We’re so grateful to Tŷ Hafan for making this surprise video happen, and to the Gavin and Stacey cast, especially Ruth Jones and James Cordon, for sending such a special video.

“It’s beyond what she would’ve put on her bucket list.

“Izzy is still keeping faith though and hopes to tick off more of her bucket list doing more of the things she loves.

“She’s still hoping to go to more theatre shows and visit the Harry Potter studios, but also, two of her biggest dreams would be to see the northern lights and killer whales in the wild.”

CEO at Tŷ Hafan, Rob Jones said: “Memory-making is a huge part of what happens here at Tŷ Hafan, and while Izzy is in our care we wanted to make sure she has the opportunity to experience special moments like this one at the hospice.

“When we heard that Izzy was a big fan of Gavin and Stacey we all teamed together to try and organise a special surprise for her, and we were delighted that Ruth Jones, James Cordon and the cast were happy to support.

“Showing Izzy this surprise video message meant the world to her, and now she has this wonderful, personalised video to keep forever.

“We’re delighted that we were able to make this happen for Izzy and the family.”

To support visit, uk.gofundme.com/izzys-brain-tumour-battle