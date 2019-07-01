HAVE you seen these people? Gwent Police are calling on the public for their help after a series of appeals for information.

Ryan Madden

The force wants to find 30-year-old Ryan Madden, from Newport, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from jail on April 19.

Madden received a custodial sentence of three years and four months for robbery which was passed at Newport Crown Court on June 21, 2017.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Due to the fact that Ryan, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison.”

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log 148 of 18/06/19, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Cory Slade

Police are looking for 26-year-old Cory Slade, also from Newport, who has too breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on Saturday, February 9.

He was serving a three years and six months sentence for grievously bodily harm which had been made on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

A force spokesman said: “If you see him or know where he is, please call 101, quoting: 1900203922

“You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages if you have any information.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Nathan Mulligan

Detectives would like to speak to 32-year-old Nathan Mulligan, from Cwmbran, because they think he may be able to help them in connection with their enquiries.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Officers would like to speak to him in relation to a number of thefts in the Torfaen area.”

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact them by calling 101 quoting Log 210 9/4/19.

You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Have you seen this woman?

Police would also like to speak to a woman captured in CCTV images as part of an investigation into alleged drugs offences in Newport city centre.

She was seen in the area of Newport's High Street in the early hours of Thursday, May 6 and detectives believe she may have information which could help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity can call Gwent Police on 101, or direct message them via their Facebook and Twitter pages, quoting log 24 of 6/5/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.