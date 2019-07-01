THERE is plenty to see in the night sky during this month, including a partial eclipse of the Moon, and a great opportunity to see Saturn and its ring system.

Firstly, there is a partial lunar eclipse on the evening of Tuesday July 16. Try to position yourself with the best view of the southeast horizon as possible, as here at around 9pm the Moon will rise, already in a state of being partially eclipsed. An eclipse of this nature occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, but the three bodies do not form a straight line in space, hence the lunar surface is not totally covered, as it was back in January for a total lunar eclipse.

Whilst you will be able to see a darkening of the moon’s surface, your actual observing position, (the darker the skies the better, away from street and house lighting), will determine just how much of an effect will be seen. The partial eclipse also provides a good photo opportunity.

If you have a fair-sized pair of binoculars or a small telescope, Saturn and its ring system makes for a lovely target in the summer night sky. Saturn will be due south, and as a guide to finding it, use the Moon on the nights of July 16/17 to sight the planet, which will appear as a bright ‘star’ nearby. Also, if you follow a line to the right across the southern sky, you will arrive at Jupiter.

Photographs and event information can be sent to at TheNightSky@themoon.co.uk

Moon phases: New Moon July 2; First Quarter July 9; Full Moon July 16; Third Quarter July 25.

Start of July: Sun rises at 4.58am Sets at 9.32pm. End of July: Sun rises at 5.33am. Sets at 9.02pm.

Copies of my book Cosmic Debris and Rare Astronomical Sights and Sounds, are available at www.springer.com