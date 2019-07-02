THE annual summer extravaganza that is Pontypool's Party In the Park is now less than two weeks away.

The popular day of festivities draws thousands of visitors to Pontypool Park, and this year looks set to be no exception.

Following Torfaen Council's decision to withdraw funding for the event, Pontypool Community Council stepped into the breach.

This year's event, to be held on Saturday July 13, will feature entertainment from the popular Big Mac's Wholly Soul Band, with Aspire Dance Company, Shining Stars Singing School and Dance Heart also taking to the stage.

Upbeat Music will also be on hand to help teach basic samba music, ahead of the event's popular centrepiece, the children's parade, which this year's has the theme 'the year of discovery'.

Children will be able to sign up to take part on the day, with Head4Arts also present to help the youngsters craft accessories so they can take part.

(Pontypool Party in the Park 2018. christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

Another highlight of the day will be the dog show, hosted by the All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary.

The show will take place from midday, with six classes to enter: Prettiest female; handsomest male, waggiest tail, cutest eyes, golden oldies (for dogs aged eight plus), and 'looks most like their owner'.

Dogs can be registered on the day from 11am, for £1 per category.

As well as the entertainment on the main stage, there will be around 60 stalls ranging from arts and crafts to food and drink. There will also be a funfair.

(Torfaen Play at Pontypool Party in the Park. .christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

Councillor Gaynor James, leader of Pontypool Community Council, said: "We thought it was very important for the community to still have the Party in the Park going, so the community council decided to take it on.

"This would never have been possible without the amazing staff we have here. Alongside their normal duties, this has been a massive undertaking.

"We were all a bit nervous at first but it has come together piece by piece.

"I'm looking forward to it and it should be a special day."

(Cllr Gaynor James outside the Pontypool Community Council window display for Party in the Park.)

The day runs from 11am until 5pm at Pontypool Park.

There are still a limited number of stalls available. If you would like to run a stall, e-mail a completed application form, found on the Pontypool Community Council website, to aambrosen@pontypoolcc.gov.uk or cchallenger@pontypoolcc.gov.uk