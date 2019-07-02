PLANS to convert Newport’s former tax office into 56 flats have been recommended for approval by council officers.

The proposals include 44 one-bedroom flats and 12 two-bedroom flats on floors one to eight of the disused building in Chepstow Road.

A private gym for residents and storage area would also be provided on the ground floor.

The same applicant has already been granted permission to turn the building into a 123-bedroom hotel.

Newport-based LRJ Planning, acting on behalf of the applicant, say they intend to “weigh both up and will proceed with the scheme which is more suitable for the regeneration of this area.”

Planning officers say the scheme offers “significant regeneration benefits to an area that is in need of investment and improvement.”

A report recommending approval says: “Although not currently at risk, if the Crown Buildings cannot find a future economic use then it is likely to deteriorate and would not contribute positively to the area.

“The provision of 56 units of accommodation in a highly sustainable location is the main benefit of the scheme.”

However Natural Resources Wales has raised “significant concerns” in relation to flooding issues.

It says changing the use of the building to residential makes it a “highly vulnerable development.”

The development would include 60 parking spaces at the site, though this is still seven short of the council’s requirements.

Planners say “the harm is slight” though, as the building is close to city centre facilities and can be accessed by public transport.

The council’s housing manager has also raised some concerns over the type of accommodation proposed.

“The size of the units proposed at this development is a concern and I feel that they are not compliant with Welsh Government standards for affordable housing,” the housing manager writes.

“It is acknowledged that this is often difficult when converting an existing building.”

The applicant says section 106 contributions - money provided for community projects - will not be made as it would make the development unviable.

Planners say this “counts against the proposal” but say there would be “no unacceptable worsening of local amenity or service provision” as a result.

Councillors have been told the regeneration benefits of the scheme outweigh any concerns.

The council’s planning committee will decide the application at a meeting tomorrow.