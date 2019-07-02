A FIVE-year-old boy can at last play outside in his garden after volunteers spent two days turning it into a safe and secure space.

Iefan Williams from Ebbw Vale has severe learning difficulties, autism and sensory processing disorder. He is unaware of dangers and safety awareness and needs close supervision as he puts everything in his mouth, which is dangerous.

(Iefan's crowded garden before)

He is a very active boy and needs a space where he can run around and play, burning off energy and improving his behaviour.

WellChild, the children’s charity, chose Iefan to have a new garden as part of its Helping Hands project. Volunteers from construction suppliers Hilti spent two days transforming the garden. They secured the fence, removed the gravel and rocks, and installed artificial grass.

Iefan needs a stimulating garden with lots of things for him to be able to enjoy. He will benefit from having a place where he can chill out and relax or run around and burn off some energy.

Creating a space where the whole family can enjoy spending time together outside would improve everyone’s day to day life and wellbeing.

(Iefan's safe play space now)

Iefan’s delighted mum Kirsty Williams said: “We are all really pleased with the garden, Iefan was a bit overwhelmed at first but as soon as everyone left, he was running around the garden enjoying it.

“They have made it much safer, it was quite dangerous for him before and now it is really safe so he won’t hurt himself. We are really grateful to the teams who came along on the two days, they were all really friendly and helpful.”

(A group of the volunteers who helped change the garden)

Kieran Cullen, project manager for WellChild Helping Hands said: “We are delighted to have been able to provide this garden for Iefan where he can spend time with his family, and they will know he is secure and safe from danger.

“We would like to thank all the hard working volunteers from Hilti who lent their support to help Iefan and his family. I’m sure the improvements will have a huge impact on Iefan’s quality of life and wellbeing.”