A RESIDENTIAL home in Newport is celebrating the success of one of its members of staff in recognition awards run by the Caring Homes Group.

Cariad Sansom, of Parklands, won Support Worker of the Year - sponsored by The Swift Lift Company - for his natural ability to care and for being an outstanding member of the team.

The award was announced by one of the original professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing - producer and entertainer Brendan Cole - at a ceremony in Oxfordshire.

“I’m so pleased to have won this award!” Mr Sansom said.

“There are over 5,700 employees at Caring Homes Group - to be recognised for the work that I do is astonishing.

“At Parklands we work to deliver the very best care for each of our supported individuals and are always happy to go the extra mile to ensure everyone is experiencing life to the full.”

Caring Homes Group is celebrating its 25th year in the care sector and was founded in 1994 by Helena Jeffery and her son Paul.

“It is very important that we celebrate success," said Mr Jeffrey.

“Not only that of our finalists, but also the successes achieved every day by thousands of our colleagues for some of the most vulnerable in our society."