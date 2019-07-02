*UPDATE 08.24am*

Following a crash on the A4042 between Pontypool and Mamhilad, both lanes have been re-opened. Traffic is still heavy, but should clear up.

Both lanes of the A4042, northbound between Pontypool and Mamhilad are reopened. Traffic is still heavy at present but should clear shortly. pic.twitter.com/b3fzu7mmXU — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) July 2, 2019

*UPDATE 08.13am*

Emergency services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A4042, between Pontypool and Mamhilad. One lane is closed and traffic is building in the area. If possible, please find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/08SVU9C9vV — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) July 2, 2019

*UPDATE 07.59am*

Gwent Police have clarified that the A4042 is closed northbound between the Horse and Jockey roundabout and the Old Abergavenny Road/Mamhilad roundabout.

This is due to the earlier crash involving two vehicles.

It was first reported that the road was closed between Pontypool Roundabout to Horse and Jockey Roundabout.

*UPDATE 07.47am*

#A4042 : Northbound : New Inn to Mamhilad : Incident : Road closed : Due to Accident : Delays #TrafficWalesAlert — South Wales (@TrafficWalesS) July 2, 2019

*UPDATE 07.40am*

The crash, believed to involve two vehicles, is affecting traffic between Pontypool and Little Mill.

The bus service X3 is also affected.

*UPDATE 07.33am*

The A4042 Usk Road Northbound is closed, with queueing traffic due to an accident believed to involve two vehicles from A472 (Pontypool Roundabout) to Usk Road (Court Farm/Horse And Jockey Roundabout).

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.

HERE'S your morning dose of traffic news throughout Gwent:

There is slow traffic, in patches, on the M4 eastbound between J28 (Tredegar Park) and J24 (Coldra).

There is slow traffic on tghe M4 westbound between J26 (Malpas Road) and J28.

There is also slow traffic on this same stretch of road at J27 (Highcross). Travel time is around five minutes.

There is the usual heavy traffic on A467 Forge Road southbound before M4 J28 (Tredegar Park). Travel time is approximately eight minutes.

We will keep you updated with traffic and travel news throughout the morning.

