This was taken from our archives 100 years ago.

AMONG the records of local regiments that of the 4th Welsh R.F.A. stands out as unique.

The fortunes of war took them far afield and they played a prominent part in bringing to a glorious end one of the most important of the side shows of the war - Mr Lloyd George's phrase.

The campaign in which they were chiefly interested had all the horrors and trials of war, combined with the hardships and difficulties attendant upon desert warfare in a tropical climate.

The story of their coolness and valour under extremely trying conditions is such as will be read with pride by all who served with the Brigade, their relatives and the public generally.

The war experiences of this 4th Welsh R.F.A. began even prior to mobilisation.

On mobilisation the Brigade were known as the 4th Welsh Brigade.

By this name they were known until May 1916, when it was changed to that of the 268th Brigade. In the afternoon of August 3, 1914, a telephone message was received at the Drill Hall from the Severn Defences that the Belgia had refused to stop, w hen challenged at the Forts at Lavernock and asking them to take a couple of guns down to the Dock head to fire on her...

At that time there were only two or three instructors in the Drill Hall and Col. (then Major) Maples Linton, Lieut. T.H. Lyndon Moore, and Lieut. P Charlton ran a couple of 45-pounder guns down to the sidings, put them on a truck and took them to the Dock-head.

On their arrival the Belgia had steamed down and on board of her were Col. East, Commander of the Severn Defences, and Col. (then Major) W. Pearson, who went to find out why she had not stopped.

The ship was captured the following day not far from Lundy by a detachment composted partly of the 4th Welsh and partly of the Police Force, who were armed down the Drill Hall.

Later that same afternoon came the order: "Mobilise"

It was a message that was not unexpected..

It was a call in the flower of the nation's manhood to uphold the Empire's honour and the observance of her plighted word.

It was not a time for weeping nor for bombastic utterances, but the circumstances did undoubtedly justify hustle and bustle and it was not long before Lieut. D.S. Savours and Lieut. F.B. Phillips were about the town commandeering horses and vehicles.

Those were indeed strange days and as memories go back we look upon them with peculiar feelings.

It was the first experience most of us had of "D.O.R.A."

