ROAD closures will be in place in Pentwynmawr from Monday July 22-Wednesday July 24, while Welsh Water carries out connection work.
The affected area is between Maesgwyn and Ton Y Pistyll Road.
Pedestrian access will still be allowed, but the only vehicles allowed will be those of the emergency services.
READ MORE:
- 'It's beyond what she would have put on her bucket list': Gavin & Stacey cast surprise Ty Hafan Hospice teenager
- 'We're all human': Plus-size blogger from Risca is using her platform to spread message about body positivity
- Fury as 'scumbag' steals money raised at a music festival to help three-year-old's cancer battle
Diversions will be in place on the A4048, A472, A467 Pant Road, B4251 and Main Street in Crumlin, North Road, High Street and Bryngwyn Road, Newbridge.