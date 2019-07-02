ROAD closures will be in place in Pentwynmawr from Monday July 22-Wednesday July 24, while Welsh Water carries out connection work.

The affected area is between Maesgwyn and Ton Y Pistyll Road.

Pedestrian access will still be allowed, but the only vehicles allowed will be those of the emergency services.

Diversions will be in place on the A4048, A472, A467 Pant Road, B4251 and Main Street in Crumlin, North Road, High Street and Bryngwyn Road, Newbridge.