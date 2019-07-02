THE inquest into the death of former Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant will resume next week.

Mr Sargeant was found dead at his home in north Wales in November 2017, four days after he was sacked from the Welsh Government cabinet following allegations of misconduct.

The inquest began in November last year, but was adjourned after new evidence emerged.

It will resume on Monday July 8, and has been listed for five days. Among those who will give evidence will be former first minister Carwyn Jones, Mr Sargeant's wife Bernie and their son Jack - who succeeded him as AM for Alyn and Deeside.

Neil Hudgell of Hudgell Solicitors, which is representing the Sargeant family, said: “It has been a tortuous process of delays and legal challenges for the Sargeant family to get to this point.

"Despite this, the family continue to hope that the inquest will give them some much needed answers about the circumstances surrounding Carl’s untimely and tragic death.”

Mr Sargeant's cause of death was recorded as hanging.