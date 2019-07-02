NINE-year-old Marley Pyle is learning to live with Type 1 diabetes - but despite this challenge, he was determined to help a fundraising effort for the hospice that provides vital palliative care for his sister Ellie and their family.

Marley took to the hills of north Gwent as part of a fundraising effort that has so far raised around £1,500 for Ty Hafan - and he managed to get to the top.

The money raised by family members and local communities such as Parc Bryn Bach Running Club will go towards providing gaming equipment for the den at Ty Hafan, which is a place in the hospice where patients can escape from their troubles.

At eight years old, Ellie Pyle, who lives in Nantyglo, was diagnosed with CASK gene mutation, a rare disease that her mum, Sarah Smart, currently believes only two children in Wales have been diagnosed with.

(Ellie Pyle, aged 13)

CASK is a genetic disorder that affects brain development, which has left Ellie unable to walk, suffering from epileptic fits and have poor sight and hearing.

It is a rare condition which means one of her X chromosomes has a defect.

The illness began when Ellie was around six-months old, and Ms Smart was told that her daughter's chances of living long were slim. She is now 13 years old.

(Ellie Pyle dressed as Minnie Mouse during one of her stays at Tŷ Hafan)

Ellie has had most of her palliative care at Tŷ Hafan for the past year, after falling seriously ill with chest infections. She had had to be ventilated three times due to not being able to maintain her own airways.

During this time Marley was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Ms Smart began to raise money for Tŷ Hafan for all the support that they gave her while all of this was happening, and arranged a climb up Pen y Fan.

(Ellie's family at the top of Pen y Fan)

(Marley after completing his climb)

(Ellie with Parc Bryn Bach Running Club)

