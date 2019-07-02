NEWPORT'S Riverfront Theatre is hosting a series of premieres of shows that will go on to feature at the world’s largest arts festival next month.

People have the exclusive opportunity to enjoy comedy and theatre pieces at the Newport venue before they transfer to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Frisky and Mannish - who have performed worldwide and been Edinburgh Fringe sell-outs for five years - are next to make their premiere at Riverfront Theatre, with their brand-new show Pop Lab.

(Frisky and Mannish. Picture: Aemen Sukkar)

Frisky and Mannish are officially Pop PhDs, fully qualified to conduct scientific analyses of the molecular intersections between every pop song ever.

Brush up on your Pop Periodic Table with the mad scientists and answer academic questions like: How can Coldplay be so popular even though everyone you ask says they hate them?

Frisky and Mannish bring Pop Lab to Riverfront Theatre at 7.30pm on Thursday July 18.

After a sell-out last visit, Mr and Mrs Clark Productions' Louder is Not Always Clearer returns to Riverfront Theatre for one night only.

(Louder Is Not Always Clearer. Picture: Kirsten McTernan)

This one-man show follows Jonny: A teacher, father, football fan, artist, and a campaigner who’s deaf but loves to dance and wishes he could sing.

The show is a moving and funny story of disconnection, difference and desperation to belong, portraying how someone can seem confident and outgoing but be inwardly vulnerable.

Louder Is Not Always Clearer returns to Riverfront Theatre on Wednesday July 24 at 7.45pm.

The final Edinburgh Preview show comes from Flossy & Boo: Girl on Girl.

(Flossy and Boo: Girl on Girl)

The girls are frequent attendees of Newport's Big Splash festival, but - for the first time - they come to the city for an adults-only show filled with music, comedy, and their own curious take on the world around us.

Flossy and Boo explore the intricacies of what it means to be female in the modern world. From feminism to romance, to the wonder of Kate Bush, the audience decides what comes next in the show - leading to hilarious and unexpected results.

Check out this 18+ show at Riverfront Theatre on Thursday July 25, from 7.45pm.

The Edinburgh Previews at the Riverfront season has already hosted a comedy double bill from Matt Rees and Saskia Preston last month.

(Comedian Matt Rees. Picture: Mark Dawson Photography)

Multi award-winning Welsh comedian, Matt Rees, is a deadpan sober-drunk.

Saskia Preston has been a finalist in the Funny Woman Award and was shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Award and Laughing Horse New Comedian of the Year Award.

They performed at Riverfront Theatre on June 22.

Tickets for all forthcoming shows are available by visiting

or calling 01633 656757.