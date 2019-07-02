SEVEN pubs in Gwent are among 29 across Wales to have been selected as top 'picks' by inspectors for the AA's Pub Guide 2020.

The latest edition of the annual guide - which styles itself as 'the definitive guide to the best pubs in the UK' - gives details of 2,000 pubs that have been included for their great beer and good food.

And 550 are singled out as 'Pick of the Pubs', highlighted as representing the very best AA-recommended pubs in the UK, through a combination of the AA’s expert inspectors, the guide's editorial team, and suggestions from readers suggestions.

The seven in Gwent to be included among these 'picks' are:

The Clytha Arms, Abergavenny; the Greyhound Inn, Llantrisant; the Woodlands Tavern Country Pub & Dining, Llanvair Discoed; the Inn at Penallt, Penallt; the Newbridge on Usk, Tredunnock; the Lion Inn, Trellech; and the Raglan Arms, Usk.

This is the 21st year of the AA's Pub Guide, and while pub numbers have decreased in the UK since it first appeared in 1998, its conclusion is that the quality of the UK’s pub scene is better than ever, with a record number of pubs included in the 2020 edition.

In addition to pub listings, The Pub Guide 2020 includes articles on the latest trends in the pub and bar scene, such as the rising popularity of spirits, as well as details of the winners of the new AA Inn of the Year and the annual AA Pub of the Year awards, recognising the best pubs in England, Scotland and Wales.

The Pub Guide 2020 is now available for £15.99 online and in bookstores.