A 33-year-old man is being sought by police after breaching his licence conditions.

Stephen Powell, nicknamed Turkey, is from the Blackwood area and was released from prison on June 12.

He had been jailed at Newport Magistrates Court on May 16 for eight weeks, for failing to provide a specimen as part of his conditions.

He has now been recalled to prison.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 209 26/06/19.

Alternatively, direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and/or Twitter pages, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.