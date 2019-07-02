A SUPERMARKET is investigating what it describes as "suspected contamination" of petrol supplies at one of its Newport stores, after several motorists reported problems with their vehicles after filling up yesterday evening.

Gwent Police have confirmed that they helped four broken down vehicles near the junction of John Street, that had used the petrol station at the Asda store in Lower Dock Street, Pill.

The vehicles were causing a partial obstruction and officers made sure the occupants were safe while awaiting breakdown assistance.

READ MORE:

“We are currently conducting an investigation into a suspected contamination at our Pillgwenlly petrol station at around 7pm last night," said and Asda spokesman.

“As soon as the problem was identified the site was closed at 7.55pm.

“We believe only a small number of customers have been affected and are already in contact with some of them.

"But if any other customers have experienced problems with their vehicles after refuelling between 7pm and 7.55pm yesterday, please contact customer services on 0800 952 0101.

“We are working to reopen the site as soon as possible following thorough testing.”