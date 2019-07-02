Update 5.05pm:
Delays are currently estimated at 10 minutes.
Update 4.30pm:
An air ambulance has been called to the crash, according to online reports. The slip road to the A449 southbound is also closed.
---
EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a crash near Raglan.
The incident happened on the A449 carriageway.
Crews from Usk, Abergavenny and Malpas have been called to the scene.
Some delays can be expected.
More to follow soon.