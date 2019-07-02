Update 5.05pm:

Delays are currently estimated at 10 minutes.

Update 4.30pm:

An air ambulance has been called to the crash, according to online reports. The slip road to the A449 southbound is also closed.

---

EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a crash near Raglan.

The incident happened on the A449 carriageway.

Crews from Usk, Abergavenny and Malpas have been called to the scene.

MORE NEWS:

Some delays can be expected.

More to follow soon.