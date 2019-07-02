Here's the latest Argus column by Newport City Council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox:

IN PREVIOUS columns, I have talked about our pride in hosting the British Transplant Games which comes to Newport for four days later this month.

In the early stages of talking to the organisers of any national or international events, a major consideration is what opportunities there will be for local people to get involved.

The Transplant Games are a great example as they feature events at locations across the city, all of which the public can watch, and of course the Donor Family Run – an inclusive event that is open to all.

There will also be a spectacular opening ceremony at Rodney Parade with team processions and entertainment to mark the start of the games

There are several thousand tickets available and we are particularly keen to attract local community groups to join this incredible celebration in the heart of the city.

You can find out more at britishtransplantgames.co.uk

Another important element for us is legacy.

One of the main aims of the event is to raise awareness of organ donation and how it is important to have the chat with your loved ones.

In the run up to and during the games, a very special exhibition will also be open to all in our city centre.

Based in Friars Walk, the exhibition will celebrate the history of transplantation in Wales.

It will highlight the inspirational stories of transplant recipients and donors, as well as the numerous organisations, medical professionals and charities that are central to the continued success of the Transplant Games.

I urge you all to pay a visit and appreciate how far reaching the issues are.

The games are about giving people a future and that is also a theme that runs strongly through many areas of the council’s work, whether it’s education, opportunities or wellbeing.

We are very proud to be working with the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal to help local businesses recruit additional graduates.

This brand-new internship scheme links talented graduates with ambitious businesses, creating opportunities and maximising the real-life work experience of our future workforce.

As we continue to successfully attract innovative businesses and research facilities to our city, schemes like this become more and more important.

Only last week the Airbus Cyber Innovation Hub, which will host leading cyber security research initiatives, incubators, accelerators and academic research partnerships, opened in Newport – we must ensure local people are best placed to take the top jobs and reap the rewards.