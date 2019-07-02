RSPCA Cymru is warning of a potential animal abandonment crisis, after a 64 per cent increase in the number of reports of dumped animals last summer, compared to the previous winter period.

The oldest and biggest animal welfare charity in England and Wales is bracing itself for a huge rise in calls about abandoned pets, often dumped in boxes, thrown in bins or left on the side of roads.

In summer 2018 (June, July and August) in Wales, there were 1,498 calls about abandoned animals reported to the RSPCA, including 244 from Gwent.

This compares to the previous winter when there were 911 calls (December 2017, January and February 2018).

Across England and Wales last summer, the RSPCA received 23,673 calls about dumped animals, equating to one call every six minutes.

“Sadly, we see a dramatic increase in the number of animals abandoned in the summer," said RSPCA Cymru superintendent Martyn Hubbard.

“From unwanted newborn kittens and puppies dumped in boxes and bins, exotic pets cast aside, or horses abandoned in someone else’s field, dumped like rubbish.

“There is never an excuse to abandon an animal in this way and we would urge anyone who is struggling to cope with their pets to contact us or other charities for help.

“Our pets are sentient beings and great companions who rely on us for their health and happiness, so dumping them like an old mobile phone or a piece of rubbish should never be the answer.

“The peak in animals being abandoned around the summer puts a massive strain on our inspectors, animal centres and branches who are left picking up the pieces when an animal is dumped.”

READ MORE:

It is not clear why the figures rise so dramatically in the warmer months, but it may be that abandoned animals are more visible when people are out and about.

People feel less guilty about leaving them alone when the weather is warmer or some even dump their pets when they go away on holiday and have nowhere for them to go.

Among those abandoned this year were ten puppies who were dumped in a box in Newport in April.

The box was very small, so the puppies were discovered piled on top of one another, as well as being underweight.

They were taken to a vet and cared for by RSPCA staff who named them after Marvel characters.

Number of abandoned animals reported in Gwent in Summer 2018:

What people can do if they’re struggling to care for their pets:

• Ask friends and family for help

• If you’re going on holiday and there is no one around to care for your pets, try using a pet sitting service like Rover. Pet owners can search for and book trusted sitters in their local area, plus for every new customer booking, the RSPCA receives £1 to help more animals.

• Contact your vet about payment plans, discounts or vouchers for neutering or any other treatment needed.

• Get in touch with local rehoming charities for advice.

• Visit the RSPCA website for advice on welfare.

To help the RSPCA continue to rescue animals please visit

www.rspca.org.uk/summercrisis