POLICE have confirmed that three arrests have been made to date in connection with the death of a 13-year-old boy.
Carson Price, from Hengoed, was found unconscious in a park in Ystrad Mynach on April 12 and later died, with police later declaring that illegal drugs played a role in the tragedy.
On April 18, a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs but released under investigation.
Gwent Police have confirmed that two further arrests, also on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs, have been made since.
A 21-year-old man from the Newbridge area was arrested on April 23, and a 20-year-old man from the Pontllanfraith area was arrested on June 5.
Both have been released under investigation.
Previously, Gwent Police have asked the community to refrain from posting any comments on social media that may jeopardise the investigation.
