CYBER security is crucial in stamping out online homophobic abuse, a Newport MP has said.

Ruth Jones, who represents Newport West, has backed a petition founded by The Only Way is Essex star Bobby Norris, which called for online homophobic abuse to be made a specific crime.

The petition, which has been signed by 152,944 people, was debated in Parliament earlier this week, where Mrs Jones said she was concerned cyber criminals may be targeting LGBT people.

Addressing Wallasey MP Angela Eagle, the Labour MP said: "Online homophobia is growing across the UK, even in my constituency.

"Given the ability of criminals to access and hack cyber-security measures, does (Ms Eagle) agree that resources such as specialist IT services must be increased and apportioned effectively to tackle this form of hate crime?"

Replying, Ms Eagle - who is herself openly gay - said: "(Mrs Jones) is right that we need properly financed enforcement, as well as ensuring that we can make our laws more user-friendly and easier to understand and enforce for the authorities responsible for making decisions."

Mrs Jones also reiterated her concerns later in the debate. Addressing Home Office minister Victoria Atkins she said: "I understand that the government employs experts, but may I specifically request that the minister looks at the IT side of things?

"Cyber-security is really important to us in tackling such crimes. Will the minister give a specific pledge about IT specialists as well?"

Replying, Ms Atkins said: "I am very happy to do so.

"We are funding the police online hate crime hub, which is an expert police team that helps forces across the country to respond to hate crime cases effectively.

"We are also working with the police to ensure that that support reaches the areas that need it, because I appreciate that some forces may need to improve their performance. Indeed, the police inspectorate recently inspected some police forces.

"Some already do bespoke training and upskill experts in their own forces. Gwent has been held up as a strong example of that."

The UK Government has asked the Law Commission, which reviews the law in England and Wales, to review whether existing hate crime laws are effective at tackling online abuse.

Mr Norris, who is openly gay, created the petition after being victim of homophobic abuse directed at him via Twitter and other social media platforms.

In the petition's wording he said: "Just because I am on TV I don’t think that makes it acceptable to be sent homophobic messages/comments on social media platforms.

"Nobody should have to receive these comments.

"I won’t go into detail as to the various names I have been called, but this should not be acceptable and can have an impact on people’s mental health and has certainly helped in making my anxiety and low self-esteem worse by receiving them."

In a survey carried out by LGBT rights charity Stonewall in 2017, one in 10 LGBT people said they had experienced online abuse due to their sexuality or gender orientation in the previous month.