NEW plans to tackle drug abuse among prison inmates and the homeless in Wales, as well as dealing with mental health issues caused by substance use, have been unveiled.

The Welsh Government proposals are intended to support people abusing drugs, alcohol and other substances, as well as their families, carers and others.

Announcing the new four-year plan, health minister Vaughan Gething said: “Substance misuse is a major health issue which can cause serious harm to individuals, families and communities.

“Tackling the causes and effects of substance misuse requires commitment from across government and our partners delivering frontline services to ensure we reach and support everyone who is in need. This plan sets out how we will work to achieve that.

"Our focus will continue to be on reducing the harms caused by substance misuse to the individual and wider society. To do this we want to ensure that people in Wales are aware of the dangers and the impact of substance misuse and know where they can seek information, help and support if they need it."

The plan is also intended to link up homelessness and drugs services as well as ensure prisons in Wales have a coordinated and consistent service for those with substance misuse problems.

Director for Wales with Alcohol Change UK Andrew Misell said: “During the last 10 years, we’ve seen good progress in Wales to reduce the harm caused by alcohol and other drugs.

"Joint working has been central to that success, and this new delivery plan continues that theme of co-operation.

"By emphasising the needs of people with co-occurring mental health and substance misuse problems, and other vulnerable groups such as people who are homeless, the new plans makes clear that all agencies need to pull together to reduce harm and promote health in Wales.”

Chief executive of Welsh substance abuse charity Barod Caroline Phipps said: “We welcome the new plan and are very pleased that Welsh Government continue to support a harm reduction approach in Wales. People who use drugs and/or alcohol have a right to access services that respond to their needs without shame or stigma. We must work together to ensure this happens.”

A consultation into the plan has been launched, and will run until Friday, August 9.