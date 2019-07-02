DISABLED youngsters and adults will soon be able to ride free-to-use bicycles at Tredegar Park in Newport, through a pilot scheme announced by the city council.

The scheme is intended to enhance the facilities at the popular park, where an improved cycle route has been created.

Specially adapted bikes will be provided by Pedal Power, a charitable organisation which runs a similar scheme at Bute Park in Cardiff.

Councillor Deb Harvey, cabinet member for culture and leisure, has chosen the project because it will help people of all abilities to enjoy recreation and leisure together.

More than £1 million has been invested in Tredegar Park in recent years, including new children’s play equipment and the skatepark.

MORE NEWS:

“I wanted to ensure that a range of facilities which could be used by people of all ages and abilities is available in Tredegar Park," said Cllr Harvey.

“Having looked at a variety of options we have chosen the Pedal Power scheme, which will allow disabled youngsters and adults the same freedom as others using their bikes in this park.

“It will give families of disabled youngsters more freedom to enjoy the facilities together.

“The variety of bikes which will be on offer can cater for all abilities and ages.”

Preparations are now underway for the project to be implemented.