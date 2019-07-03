PLANS for a wind turbine at an Ebbw Vale industrial estate would not have a significant impact on views from a national park, planning officers insist.

An 80m high turbine is being proposed at the Rassau Industrial Estate, close to where two other similar sized turbines are currently located.

But concerns have been raised over the ‘cumulative’ impact of another turbine being erected.

The Brecon Beacons National Park Authority (BBNPA) says it is “concerned with the cumulative impact this proposal would have when viewed alongside the two existing turbines on the industrial estate and the further turbines within the local context.”

“It is considered that inadequate consideration has been given to the impact on the special qualities and purposes of the National Park,” the authority states.

“Further consideration of how this proposal impacts (including cumulative impacts) on the National Parks special qualities and purposes needs to be undertaken.”

Three objections have also been lodged, saying the turbine would be “clearly visible” from areas of the Brecon Beacons National Park.

“Although the views have the industrial backdrop of the South Wales Valleys, the immediate area has a tranquillity and sense of remoteness which enable the appreciation of the Bronze Age funerary and landscape which lies between the southern edge of the National Park and these high points,” one objector says.

“The wind turbine would constitute a discordant element in this landscape, particularly because of the movements of the blades.”

Natural Resources Wales says it disagrees with a claim in the application that “none of the special qualities of the National Park would be affected.”

However it believes the impact would not be significant enough for the application to be refused.

Planning officers have recommended the plans are approved by councillors.

They say the 900kw turbine “would not have a significant adverse impact on local views and landscapes or on wider landscapes of national significance.”

A report recommending approval says: “Members are advised to give significant weight to the contribution this proposal could make towards meeting identified national, UK and European targets for renewable energy.”

The plans include a small building to house a transformer, associated switchgear and electrical protection equipment.

Blaenau Gwent council’s planning committee will consider the application at a meeting tomorrow.