A NEWPORT care and support service has been nominated for one of this year's South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards.

Arian Care has been put forward for the Together We Achieve Award which seeks to reward teams working together to deliver improved patient care and public health.

The firm holds a contract with Newport City Council and also provides services on behalf of the local health board and has a number of self funding packages of care and support.

On a daily basis the company and its staff work to support individuals with all aspects of daily life.

READ MORE:

The service has been set up to provide individuals with a voice and support individuals to achieve goals and outcomes that are important to them.

A spokesperson for Arian Care said: "To receive the nomination is really appreciated, as carers do an amazing job each and every day that makes a real difference to the lives of those they visit.

"Care companys provide support and services to the most vulnerable within our society.

"As a company the nomination for this award has really brought the staff team together as everyone is feeling really proud that we have been recognized for all our hard work."

The Health & Care Awards are a chance to recognise those individuals who often go unnoticed but provide such an important role in society.

"Awards like this make people feel appreciated and that the work they do is valued and important," continued the Arian Care spokesperson.

" It takes a special type of person to be able to work within the care sector and for those hardworking staff members to have something back gives a sense of enormous wellbeing."

The company not only supports the individual in receipt of the service, but also works to set up links with their families and friends.

This helps to ensure that relationships are maintained and works with unpaid carers to provide respite support so that unpaid carers are provided with some down time.

Based on the positive feedback that Arian Care has received for its service model and quality of services being provided, the company is planning to expend in the near future into neighbouring authorities.

Nominations are still open in the Health & Care Awards.

If you know of an individual or organisation like Arian Care who you feel are worthy of recognition then why not nominate them?

To submit your nomination for free, visit newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards