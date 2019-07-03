A DECISION to overturn plans which were aimed at protecting the future of a grade-II* listed mansion will not be taken “lying down”, councillors have vowed.

Monmouthshire council’s planning committee expressed “disappointment and frustration” after an application they approved last year – to convert Monmouth’s Troy House into 51 apartments – was overturned by the Welsh Government.

The committee agreed to write to first minister Mark Drakeford at a meeting on Tuesday, inviting him to visit the historic house in a bid to win support.

Mark Hand, head of planning, said the council was “very disappointed” with the decision and that it is now considering whether to take further action.

In her decision, a planning inspector said concerns over potential flooding and the location of the development within countryside outweighed the long-term preservation of the building.

But planning officer Craig O’ Connor said the council now has “significant concerns” over the future of the building.

“We are frustrated with the decision,” Mr O’Connor said.

“We are concerned about how we deal with this site going forward.

“There are significant challenges in terms of the viability of this site to stop it deteriorating and bringing it back to a beneficial use.”

The 17th century mansion is said to be in urgent need of repair and is on the council’s buildings at risk register.

The plans would see the ground floor of the building raised, ensuring all of the living accommodation is “flood free.”

But due to the site being located in a flood plain the development is considered “highly vulnerable.”

Councillor Roger Harris said the committee felt ‘devastated’ by the decision.

“This is such a fantastic building in such a fantastic site that we should not take this lying down,” councillor Harris said.

The Labour councillor suggested inviting Mr Drakeford to the mansion, so that he could “look at what his officers have turned down.”

Conservative councillor David Dovey said the council should lobby Welsh Government to change planning guidance.

Mr Hand said officers supported the theory behind flood risk policy, but that flexibility was also needed in exceptional circumstances, rather than the current “computer says no” approach.

The council’s planning chief also said claims the authority had gone against planning policy to grant approval without explaining why were ‘erroneous.’

The decision to overturn planning permission can be challenged in court, with the deadline for submitting a challenge July 18.