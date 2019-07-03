WITH a no-deal Brexit looking more likely by the day, advice for businesses on preparing for leaving the European Union without a deal has been published by the Welsh Government.

Five steps have been set out to make sure businesses are as prepared as possible if the UK leaves the EU without a deal on October 31.

These are:

Importers or exporters need an Economic Registration and Identification (EORI) number, available at gov.uk Companies using or transferring personal data into the UK must ensure they abide by GDPR regulations. For more information visit ico.org.uk Businesses employing EU citizens must ensure their employees have applied to remain in Wales through the EU Settled Status Scheme. For more information visit gov.uk Manufacturers must ensure they abide by regulations on labelling, approving and testing. For more information visit gov.uk More information and support is available at businesswales.gov.wales/brexit/home

The Welsh Government's counsel general and Brexit minister Jeremy Miles said: “We are facing the real and ongoing threat of a disorganised Brexit. As a responsible government, safeguarding the interests of the people of Wales is our absolute priority.

"We have identified five simple, low-cost actions to help Welsh businesses prepare for a no deal Brexit – you can find them on Welsh Government’s Preparing Wales website.

“We can’t fully counteract the effects of a lurch into trading under WTO rules in the event of a no deal Brexit. Tough tariffs, delays, and blockages at ports are inevitable if we leave the EU without a deal, but we are doing all we can to prepare for the future and mitigate against such disastrous consequences, where it is within our power.

“We have to prepare for all outcomes and we are doing so."

And economy minister Ken Skates said: “There is no question that leaving the EU without a deal will have massive implications for business and trade in Wales and the rest of the UK.

“The UK Government’s own figures show the UK economy would be between 6.3 per cent and nine per cent smaller in the long term in a no deal scenario. Alarmingly, in Wales, the economy will be 8.1 per cent smaller.

“Against this backdrop the Welsh Government is doing everything in its power – working with businesses and organisations across Wales – to prepare for this worst case outcome and protect jobs and growth. “I encourage all businesses and organisations across Wales to make preparations urgently – October 31 is fast approaching.”

Following the European Parliament Election the Welsh Government's official policy is now to support a second referendum and to remain within the EU.