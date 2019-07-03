THIS was taken from our archives 100 years ago.

The meeting of the Supreme Council yesterday afternoon was attended by M. Tardieu, Mr. Balfour, Mr. Lansing, Signore Tittoni, and Baron Makino.

But M. Clemenoeau was not present, and it appears there will be no need for him to take such an active part in drawing up the conditions of peace with the remaining enemy countries as he did in the case of Germany.

The conditions of peace with Austria are already in the hands of the Drafting Committee and will probably be handed o the Austrian delegation next week.

The Austrian peace treaty may, therefore, be signed towards the end of July.

The Bulgarian treaty is expected to be completed very speedily as the Council of Four had already decided a large number of questions in connection with the frontiers of neighbouring states.

It is learned in French diplomatic circles that in the course of a statement made at the Supreme Council yesterday afternoon, M. Bratinao, the Roumanian Premier, urged that Bassarabia should be given to Roumania, while M. Matakoff in the name of the Russian representatives now in Paris, and in agreement with Admiral Koltechak, declared that only the future Russian Constituent Assembly could decide as to the date of Bessarabia, which formed part of the late Russian empire.

It was decided at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday that the Turkish delegation should leave on Saturday.

The Peace Treaties

The Echo de Paris says it is thought the Treaty of Versailles will be ratified by Germany in a fortnight.

The ratification by Italy seems to be equally near.

On the other hand, this state of affairs does not apply to Japan which will not complete the text of the Pearce Treaty for one month.

Peace celebrations

At the Newport Corporation Works and General Purposes Committee, it was notified that the Mayor (Mr. H.C. Parfitt) would attend a thanksgiving service to be held at St. Woolos Church, on Sunday morning next, and that members of the Corporation and other public bodies would be invited to accompany him.

This will not interfere in any way with the open-air thanksgiving service to be held at Newport on the official day for the celebration of peace.

Premier and Peace.

Mr Lloyd George's warm reception.

The House of Commons was crowded in every part in anticipation of the Prime Minister's statement on peace.

Mr Lloyd George arrived at 3.45 and had a great reception. Members on both sides rejoiced.