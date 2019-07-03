AS people prepare for their morning commute we bring you the latest traffic updates in Gwent:

  • Traffic has returned to normal on the  A4042 Usk Way outbound.
  • There's slow traffic on the B4591 High Cross Road eastbound at M4 J27. Travel time is five minutes.
  • There is queueing traffic on A4051 Malpas Road southbound at M4 J26. Travel time is four minutes
  • Traffic is queuing on the A467 Forge Road southbound before M4 J28 (Tredegar Park). 
  • There is heavy traffic on M4 the Eastbound from J24 (Coldra) to J23A A4810 (Magor Services).

