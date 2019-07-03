AS people prepare for their morning commute we bring you the latest traffic updates in Gwent:

Traffic has returned to normal on the A4042 Usk Way outbound.

There's slow traffic on the B4591 High Cross Road eastbound at M4 J27. Travel time is five minutes.

There is queueing traffic on A4051 Malpas Road southbound at M4 J26. Travel time is four minutes

Traffic is queuing on the A467 Forge Road southbound before M4 J28 (Tredegar Park).

There is heavy traffic on M4 the Eastbound from J24 (Coldra) to J23A A4810 (Magor Services).

READ MORE: