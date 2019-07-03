FIREFIGHTERS have been damping down at the site of fire in an empty prefab in Newport this morning.
It follows a fire in the building - one of last remaining old prefabricated homes in the area - towards the top of Ridgeway Hill in Allt-yr-yn, which happened at about 7.30pm last night.
No-one was injured and inquiries into the cause are continuing.
