FIREFIGHTERS have been damping down at the site of fire in an empty prefab in Newport this morning.

It follows a fire in the building - one of last remaining old prefabricated homes in the area - towards the top of Ridgeway Hill in Allt-yr-yn, which happened at about 7.30pm last night.

No-one was injured and inquiries into the cause are continuing.

